India’s foreign affairs strategy

India finds itself in an increasingly dangerous world, one that is fragmenting and slowing down economically. It is a world in transition, one in which India’s adversaries — state or non-state, or both as in Pakistan’s case — are becoming increasingly powerful. If the external world is becoming more unpredictable and uncertain, so are internal politics and security in most of the powers. These are challenges that traditional institutions and state structures are not well-equipped to handle, mitigate, or solve. In this changing world, what are some of the basic and long-term drivers of India’s foreign policy which determine the overarching goal? What is India’s strategy to achieve those goals? What should India be doing?

It is important for India to remain optimistic. It has a moment of double opportunity if it changes its ways and stops wasting time on peripheral issues. Tactically, China-US contention — which is structural and therefore likely to continue for some time with a paradigm shift away from cooperation to increasing contention, despite temporary deals and “victories” declared by one or both — opens up opportunities and space for other powers. Both China and the United States will look to put other conflicts and tensions on the back burner while they deal with their primary concern, the other.

At present, India should concentrate its efforts on strengthening itself, consolidating its periphery and external balancing.

Strategically speaking, there is again an opportunity for India’s transformation. Despite dim prospects for the global economy as a whole, the United Nations forecasts that if China grows at 3%, India at 4% and the US at 1.5%, by 2050 China’s per capita GDP would be 42% of U.S. levels and India’s at 26%, where China is now. China would be the world’s largest economy (in PPP terms), India the second, and the U.S. the third.

Seventy years after independence, India is better placed and has capabilities that it never had before. And yet, if you were to ask the average Indian, they would tell you that they feel more insecure than before or than previous generations. And that has a good reason.

India risks missing the bus to becoming a developed country if it continues business and politics as usual, or tries to imitate China’s experience in the last forty years, does not adapt, and does not manage its internal social and political churn better.

Download the Impact Series PDF