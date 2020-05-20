 Skip to main content
Webinar: How COVID-19 and the oil shock will reshape the Middle East

COVID19 and the recent plunge in oil prices have shaken the Middle East to its core. Middle East economies rely heavily on oil, remittances, and tourism, all three of which have been decimated by the second-order effects of the pandemic. The simultaneous shocks will challenge states across the region, particularly those that are already struggling or are otherwise fragile. With added pressure on governments to slow the spread of the virus, the pandemic will ultimately change both domestic and regional politics and economies in the Middle East 

On June 1, the Brookings Center for Middle East Policy will host a virtual panel event to discuss how COVID19 is likely to reshape the Middle EastThe panel will feature Jihad Azour, director for the Middle East and Central Asia at the International Monetary Fund, who also served as Lebanon’s finance minister from 2005-08, and Rola Dashtiundersecretary general and executive secretary of the Beirut-based U.N.-agency Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia and a former minister of planning and development for Kuwait. The panel will also include Samantha Gross, fellow at the Brookings Institution focusing on energy and climate. Hady Amr, nonresident senior fellow at Brookings, will moderate the discussion 

Viewers may submit questions for speakers by emailing events@brookings.edu or on Twitter using #COVIDMiddleEast.

Agenda

Introduction

Discussion

Jihad Azour

Director, Middle East and Central Asia Department - International Monetary Fund

Rola Dashti

Undersecretary General and Executive Secretary - United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia

More Information

