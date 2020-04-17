Webinar: Global city cooperation in the response to COVID-19

The COVID-19 crisis is testing the efficacy of city-to-city cooperation. While nation-states have mostly turned inward, and global institutions have struggled to provide a coherent and coordinated response, cities have demonstrated leadership by taking strong, and oftentimes first, measures to address the crisis locally, while relying upon their global networks and bilateral relations with counterparts to exchange knowledge and experience and jump-start collective action.

On Thursday, April 23, the Global Economy and Development program at Brookings will host a conversation with Maria Vittoria Beria, Director of International Affairs of Milan, and Ambassador Nina Hachigian, Deputy Mayor for International Affairs of Los Angeles, to discuss the relevance and challenges of city-to-city cooperation in the response to COVID-19. The panel will then take questions.

This discussion will build on the experience and network of the Brookings SDG Leadership Cities network, a multi-year project to help local leaders advance sustainable development through research and peer exchange involving more than 15 metropolitan areas worldwide.