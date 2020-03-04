Wall Street comes to Washington health care roundtable
A USC-Brookings Schaeffer Initiative Event
Brookings is closely monitoring developments with the global spread of COVID-19. Out of an abundance of caution, we are asking any visitors to Brookings to reschedule their visit, tune in via webcast, or conduct their meeting by phone or videoconference if they or someone they reside with has traveled within the past 14 days to a country designated by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control as “Level 3 – Avoid Nonessential Travel” or “Level 2-Practice Enhanced Precautions.”
U.S. health care is big business—accounting for nearly one-fifth of the overall economy. Federal health policies often move financial markets, and understanding emerging health care market trends and their implications can provide critical context for policymakers.
On Tuesday, March 31, the USC-Brookings Schaeffer Initiative for Health Policy will host the 24th Wall Street Comes to Washington Health Care Roundtable. Designed to bridge the worlds of Wall Street and Washington health policy, an expert panel of equity analysts, moderated by Initiative director, Paul B. Ginsburg, will discuss market trends shaping the health care system and the impact of federal policies on health care companies.
Topics will include merger and acquisition trends, especially the push for vertical integration among insurers, pharmacy benefit managers, retail pharmacies, physician practices, and post-acute care providers; provider payment reform and the growing push for value-based payment; underlying health care spending and insurance premium trends; hospital consolidation and pricing; hospital-physician relations; the outlook for Medicare and Medicaid managed care; and other issues. There will be a short break mid-morning for refreshments.
Agenda
Welcome and Introduction
Paul B. Ginsburg
Director - USC-Brookings Schaeffer Initiative for Health Policy
Leonard D. Schaeffer Chair in Health Policy Studies
Senior Fellow - Economic Studies
Moving from Volume to Value: Where are We?
Matthew Borsch
Managing Director - BMO Capital Markets
Ricky Goldwasser
Managing Director - Morgan Stanley
George Hill
Managing Director - Deutsche Bank
Ann Hynes
Managing Director - Mizuho
Health Care Market Trends
