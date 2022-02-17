USMCA: Building a more competitive, inclusive, and sustainable North American economy
The U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) presents a unique opportunity for the three countries to leverage the region’s collective talents, capital, and expertise to develop a more competitive, sustainable, and inclusive North American economy. One year into the implementation of the agreement, the Global Economy and Development program at Brookings will host an online event to discuss the progress of the USMCA to date and opportunities for the future. Featuring leading experts from government, industry, and academia, the event will include a lively panel discussion.
This event is part of the Brookings USMCA initiative and will include a launch of the report “USMCA Forward: Building a more competitive, inclusive, and sustainable North American economy” and the USMCA Trade Tracker.
Agenda
Welcome
Brahima Sangafowa Coulibaly
Vice President and Director - Global Economy and Development
Senior Fellow - Global Economy and Development
Moderated discussion
Joshua P. Meltzer
Senior Fellow - Global Economy and Development
Remarks on the Brookings USMCA initiative
Panel discussion
Joshua P. Meltzer
Senior Fellow - Global Economy and Development
Edward Alden
Bernard L. Schwartz Senior Fellow - Council on Foreign Relations
Santiago Levy
Nonresident Senior Fellow - Global Economy and Development
President - Latin American and Caribbean Economic Association
Luz Maria de la Mora
Undersecretary of the Economy - Mexico
More Information
To subscribe or manage your subscriptions to our top event topic lists, please visit our event topics page.