USMCA: Building a more competitive, inclusive, and sustainable North American economy

The U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) presents a unique opportunity for the three countries to leverage the region’s collective talents, capital, and expertise to develop a more competitive, sustainable, and inclusive North American economy. One year into the implementation of the agreement, the Global Economy and Development program at Brookings will host an online event to discuss the progress of the USMCA to date and opportunities for the future. Featuring leading experts from government, industry, and academia, the event will include a lively panel discussion.

This event is part of the Brookings USMCA initiative and will include a launch of the report “USMCA Forward: Building a more competitive, inclusive, and sustainable North American economy” and the USMCA Trade Tracker.