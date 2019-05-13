On Wednesday, May 29, Princeton University and the Brookings Institution will release the latest volume of “The Future of Children”—a journal that promotes effective, evidence-based policies and programs for children, along with a policy brief titled “Achieving Broad-Scale Impacts for Social Programs.” This volume, titled “Universal Approaches to Promoting Healthy Development,” explores universal social programs designed to serve entire communities as they move toward achieving population impact in reducing child maltreatment, strengthening parental capacity, and improving infant health and development.

Following an overview of the latest journal volume and the accompanying policy brief, Cynthia Osborne, Associate Dean for Academic Strategies at the LBJ School of Public Affairs at the University of Texas, will give keynote remarks and examine the home visiting landscape. Presentations will then highlight the Family Connects program and give an overview of the First 5 LA program in Los Angeles County. The event will conclude with an expert panel discussion moderated by Ron Haskins, a Senior Editor of the volume and the Co-Director of the Center on Children and Families at the Brookings Institution.