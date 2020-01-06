As we create and consume increasing amounts of digital data, we rely on algorithms to help make sense of it all. From surfacing content in video streaming services to setting bail for a defendant in a criminal trial, algorithms sift through our personal data, websites, and databases to inform decisions every day—with potentially serious consequences. Though they appear neutral, algorithms can reflect and amplify racial, gender, or other biases from unrepresentative training data. What tools can we use to ensure that society reaps the benefits of algorithms without worsening existing inequalities? How should fairness models and ethics be integrated into the design and execution of these models?

On January 14, the Center for Technology Innovation at Brookings will host Michael Kearns and Aaron Roth of the University of Pennsylvania to discuss their book, “The Ethical Algorithm.”

After the discussion, the authors will answer questions from the audience. The event will be webcast live.