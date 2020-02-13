The changing geopolitics of the Red Sea: Gulf rivalries and global competition

Prized by conquerors from Alexander the Great to Napoleon, the Red Sea has long represented a coveted link in a network of global waterways that includes the Mediterranean, the Indian Ocean, and the Pacific. In recent years, a new kind of rivalry has emerged, as Gulf states look to expand their geopolitical and geoeconomic influence across greater swathes of land and sea. As a result, the boundaries between the two regions enjoined by the Red Sea – the Arabian Peninsula and the Horn of Africa – are fast disappearing.

The nexus of the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden is home not only to major strategic chokepoints, but also to nearly a trillion dollars in annual maritime trade, making it one of the world’s most valued shipping routes. More recently, it has become a theater of contest among regional rivals, whose competition has been accelerated by the Gulf crisis, rising tensions with Iran, the war in Yemen, a race for port and infrastructure development, migration, political transitions, and the prospect of great power competition. Opportunities and risks abound and, as in any emerging frontier, the rules of the game are yet to be written.

Please join this Brookings Doha Center policy discussion on Red Sea geopolitics.