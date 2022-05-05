Taiwan’s economy during a time of global uncertainty

A compounding set of global challenges has raised concerns for some observers about Taiwan’s security and its economic situation. These challenges include the continuing spread of COVID-19 and its associated disruptions to global supply chains, rising energy and food prices, inflationary pressures around the world, and the ripple effects of war in Ukraine and elsewhere. How should members of the policy, commercial, investment, and technology communities evaluate risks relating to Taiwan? What analytic framework provides the clearest picture for understanding Taiwan’s economic value proposition?

On May 16, the Center for East Asia Policy Studies at the Brookings Institution and the US-Taiwan Business Council will co-host an event at the Brookings Institution featuring policy and business experts. The first panel, moderated by Brookings Senior Fellow Ryan Hass, will discuss Taiwan’s economic prospects in the shadow of cross-Strait tensions. The following panel, moderated by President of the US-Taiwan Business Council Rupert Hammond-Chambers, will discuss Taiwan’s globalized economy as companies move beyond cost and competitiveness when deciding where to deploy capital.

