Taiwan’s economy during a time of global uncertainty
A compounding set of global challenges has raised concerns for some observers about Taiwan’s security and its economic situation. These challenges include the continuing spread of COVID-19 and its associated disruptions to global supply chains, rising energy and food prices, inflationary pressures around the world, and the ripple effects of war in Ukraine and elsewhere. How should members of the policy, commercial, investment, and technology communities evaluate risks relating to Taiwan? What analytic framework provides the clearest picture for understanding Taiwan’s economic value proposition?
On May 16, the Center for East Asia Policy Studies at the Brookings Institution and the US-Taiwan Business Council will co-host an event at the Brookings Institution featuring policy and business experts. The first panel, moderated by Brookings Senior Fellow Ryan Hass, will discuss Taiwan’s economic prospects in the shadow of cross-Strait tensions. The following panel, moderated by President of the US-Taiwan Business Council Rupert Hammond-Chambers, will discuss Taiwan’s globalized economy as companies move beyond cost and competitiveness when deciding where to deploy capital.
After the discussion, panelists will take questions from the audience. Online viewers can submit questions via e-mail to events@brookings.edu or via Twitter at #TaiwanEconomy.
Brookings requires all staff and visitors to show proof that they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 via vaccines approved by the FDA or WHO. After submitting your registration, please proceed to the provided link on the confirmation page to complete the registration process by verifying your vaccination information.
Agenda
Panel I
Taiwan’s economy in the shadow of cross-Strait tensions
Ryan Hass
Senior Fellow - Foreign Policy, Center for East Asia Policy Studies, John L. Thornton China Center
The Michael H. Armacost Chair
Chen-Fu and Cecilia Yen Koo Chair in Taiwan Studies
Nonresident Fellow, Paul Tsai China Center, Yale Law School
Yun Sun
Nonresident Fellow - Global Economy and Development, Africa Growth Initiative
Matthew Goodman
William E. Simon Chair in Political Economy and Senior Vice President for Economics - Center for Strategic and International Studies
Syaru Shirley Lin
Nonresident Senior Fellow - Foreign Policy, Center for East Asia Policy Studies
Panel II
Doing business in Taiwan’s globalized economy
Rupert Hammond-Chambers
President - US-Taiwan Business Council
Julie G. Welch
Vice President, Government Affairs, Asia Pacific - Qualcomm
Maryam Cope
Head of U.S. Government Affairs - ASML
Patrick Wilson
Vice President, Government Affairs - MediaTek
More Information
To subscribe or manage your subscriptions to our top event topic lists, please visit our event topics page.