South Korea’s role in the Indo-Pacific: Opportunities and challenges under the Yoon administration

South Korean President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol and U.S. President Joseph Biden will hold their first summit meeting in Seoul on May 21. The incoming Yoon administration is expected to take a more active role in the Indo-Pacific region, working together with Washington and other like-minded U.S. allies and partners in the region. What are the prospects and challenges facing the Yoon administration as it seeks to strengthen bilateral and multilateral relationships in the Indo-Pacific? How do different regional players, including the Quad countries, perceive South Korea’s role as a potential Indo-Pacific partner? How will other regional actors such as ASEAN or China respond to South Korea’s more robust foreign policy in the Indo-Pacific?

On May 18, the Center for East Asia Policy Studies at Brookings will host a webinar featuring regional experts for a discussion of what South Korean foreign policy in the Indo-Pacific may look like under new leadership.

Viewers can submit questions via e-mail to events@brookings.edu or via Twitter at #ROKIndoPac.