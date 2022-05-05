South Korea’s role in the Indo-Pacific: Opportunities and challenges under the Yoon administration
South Korean President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol and U.S. President Joseph Biden will hold their first summit meeting in Seoul on May 21. The incoming Yoon administration is expected to take a more active role in the Indo-Pacific region, working together with Washington and other like-minded U.S. allies and partners in the region. What are the prospects and challenges facing the Yoon administration as it seeks to strengthen bilateral and multilateral relationships in the Indo-Pacific? How do different regional players, including the Quad countries, perceive South Korea’s role as a potential Indo-Pacific partner? How will other regional actors such as ASEAN or China respond to South Korea’s more robust foreign policy in the Indo-Pacific?
On May 18, the Center for East Asia Policy Studies at Brookings will host a webinar featuring regional experts for a discussion of what South Korean foreign policy in the Indo-Pacific may look like under new leadership.
Viewers can submit questions via e-mail to events@brookings.edu or via Twitter at #ROKIndoPac.
Agenda
Introduction
Tanvi Madan
Director - The India Project
Senior Fellow - Foreign Policy, Project on International Order and Strategy
Panel
Kuyoun Chung
Assistant Professor, Dept. of Political Science - Kangwon National University
Zack Cooper
Research Fellow - American Enterprise Institute
Co-Director - Alliance for Securing Democracy
Kei Koga
Assistant Professor, Public Policy and Global Affairs Programme - Nanyang Technological University
Sarah Teo
Assistant Professor and Coordinator, Regional Security Architecture Programme - S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies
Andrew Yeo
Senior Fellow - Foreign Policy, Center for East Asia Policy Studies
SK-Korea Foundation Chair in Korea Studies
More Information
