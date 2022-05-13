South Korea and the new geoeconomics of Asia
The global economic order is at an inflection point. South Korea, the 11th largest economy and a technologically advanced democracy, will play an important role in the future of advanced manufacturing with cutting-edge technologies, the evolution of the regional trade architecture, and in transnational issues such as development finance and infrastructure, climate change, and green growth. Opportunities for cooperation in these areas abound, especially with South Korea’s closest ally the United States, but obstacles also lie ahead.
On May 25, the Center for East Asia Policy Studies at the Brookings Institution will host a series of discussions to assess South Korea’s role in the new geoeconomics of Asia. The keynote session will feature a discussion with Tarun Chhabra, senior director for technology and national security at the National Security Council, on recent developments in the U.S.-ROK relationship, overlapping interests in high-tech industries such as semiconductors, and investment by South Korean firms in the U.S. Following the keynote discussion will be two expert panels on South Korea’s role in Asia’s new trade architecture and as a provider of regional public goods to the region.
Agenda
Welcoming remarks
Mireya Solís
Director - Center for East Asia Policy Studies
Senior Fellow - Foreign Policy, Center for East Asia Policy Studies
Philip Knight Chair in Japan Studies
Keynote session
U.S.-ROK economic and technology agenda
Tarun Chhabra
Senior Director for Technology and National Security - National Security Council
Andrew Yeo
Senior Fellow - Foreign Policy, Center for East Asia Policy Studies
SK-Korea Foundation Chair in Korea Studies
Panel 1
South Korea’s role in Asia’s new trade architecture
Hye Min Lee
Visiting Professor - Hankuk University of Foreign Studies
Former G20 Sherpa of Korea
Wendy Cutler
Vice President and Managing Director - Asia Society Policy Institute
June Park
Fung Global Fellow, Princeton Institute for International & Regional Studies - Princeton University
Panel 2
South Korea as a provider of regional public goods
Miyeon Oh
Director and Senior Fellow, Asia Security Initiative, Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security - Atlantic Council
Scott Snyder
Senior Fellow for Korea Studies, Director of the Program on U.S.-Korea Policy - Council on Foreign Relations
Troy Stangarone
Senior Director and Fellow - Korea Economic Institute
More Information
