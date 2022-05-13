 Skip to main content
Search
View all Events
Upcoming Event

South Korea and the new geoeconomics of Asia

The global economic order is at an inflection point. South Korea, the 11th largest economy and a technologically advanced democracy, will play an important role in the future of advanced manufacturing with cutting-edge technologies, the evolution of the regional trade architecture, and in transnational issues such as development finance and infrastructure, climate change, and green growth. Opportunities for cooperation in these areas abound, especially with South Korea’s closest ally the United States, but obstacles also lie ahead.

On May 25, the Center for East Asia Policy Studies at the Brookings Institution will host a series of discussions to assess South Korea’s role in the new geoeconomics of Asia. The keynote session will feature a discussion with Tarun Chhabra, senior director for technology and national security at the National Security Council, on recent developments in the U.S.-ROK relationship, overlapping interests in high-tech industries such as semiconductors, and investment by South Korean firms in the U.S. Following the keynote discussion will be two expert panels on South Korea’s role in Asia’s new trade architecture and as a provider of regional public goods to the region.

Online viewers can submit questions for the speakers via e-mail to events@brookings.edu or via Twitter at #ROKgeoecon.

Agenda

Welcoming remarks

Keynote session

U.S.-ROK economic and technology agenda

Keynote

Tarun Chhabra

Senior Director for Technology and National Security - National Security Council

Panel 1

South Korea’s role in Asia’s new trade architecture

H
Panelist

Hye Min Lee

Visiting Professor - Hankuk University of Foreign Studies

Former G20 Sherpa of Korea

Panelist

June Park

Fung Global Fellow, Princeton Institute for International & Regional Studies - Princeton University

Panel 2

South Korea as a provider of regional public goods

Panelist

Miyeon Oh

Director and Senior Fellow, Asia Security Initiative, Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security - Atlantic Council

Panelist

Scott Snyder

Senior Fellow for Korea Studies, Director of the Program on U.S.-Korea Policy - Council on Foreign Relations

Panelist

Troy Stangarone

Senior Director and Fellow - Korea Economic Institute

More Information

To subscribe or manage your subscriptions to our top event topic lists, please visit our event topics page.

Related Topics

More

Get a weekly events calendar from Brookings