Russia’s aggression against Ukraine and the international legal order
The ninth annual Justice Stephen Breyer Lecture on International Law
Russia’s full-scale invasion of its neighbor Ukraine last year — following its seizure and annexation of Crimea in 2014 and subsequent proxy war in eastern Ukraine — is perhaps the most significant challenge to the international legal order to arise since the end of World War II. On March 30, 2023, as part of the ninth annual Justice Stephen Breyer Lecture on International Law, Foreign Policy at Brookings will host Professor Oona A. Hathaway for a keynote address on Russia’s war of aggression, the international response, and what they teach us about international law and the future of the international legal order.
Hathaway is the Gerard C. and Bernice Latrobe Smith Professor of International Law at Yale Law School, professor of international and area studies at the Yale University MacMillan Center, professor at the Yale University Department of Political Science, and director of the Yale Law School Center for Global Legal Challenges.
After the keynote address, Constanze Stelzenmüller, director of the Center on the United States and Europe at Brookings, will join Hathaway for a conversation on legal responses to Russia’s aggression against Ukraine. A panel discussion of distinguished experts on these issues will follow.
Viewers can submit questions by emailing events@brookings.edu or via Twitter @BrookingsFP by using #International Law.
Agenda
Welcome remarks
Constanze Stelzenmüller
Director - Center on the United States and Europe
Senior Fellow - Foreign Policy, Center on the United States and Europe
Fritz Stern Chair on Germany and trans-Atlantic Relations
Mariëlle Vavier
Deputy Mayor - The Hague
Keynote address and conversation
Oona A. Hathaway
Gerard C. and Bernice Latrobe Smith Professor of International Law - Yale Law School
Constanze Stelzenmüller
Director - Center on the United States and Europe
Senior Fellow - Foreign Policy, Center on the United States and Europe
Fritz Stern Chair on Germany and trans-Atlantic Relations
Panel discussion
Oona A. Hathaway
Gerard C. and Bernice Latrobe Smith Professor of International Law - Yale Law School
Rosa Brooks
Scott K. Ginsburg Professor of Law and Policy - Georgetown Law
Martin Kimani
Permanent Representative and Head of Mission - Permanent Mission of Kenya to the United Nations
Karin Landgren
Executive Director - Security Council Report
Scott R. Anderson
Visiting Fellow - Governance Studies
Senior Editor - Lawfare
More Information
To subscribe or manage your subscriptions to our top event topic lists, please visit our event topics page.