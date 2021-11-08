Russia, China, and the future of strategic stability

Challenges to nuclear stability appear to be growing. Emerging technologies such as cyber, space, AI, hypersonic vehicles, and remote sensing pose new potential threats to the survivability of second-strike forces, while Russia, China, and the United States are all undergoing significant nuclear modernization efforts. The Pentagon’s newly released China Military Power report highlights changes to China’s approach in particular, emphasizing that the country appears be undergoing rapid qualitative and quantitative improvements to its nuclear arsenal.

On November 17, Brookings will host an event to discuss these and other developments, their implications for the future of strategic stability, and how they should inform U.S. policy going forward.

Viewers can submit questions via email to events@brookings.edu or on Twitter using #StrategicStability.