Regulating online consumer privacy and emerging technologies

In an era where data sharing is endemic to every aspect of the digital economy, the spotlight on consumer privacy in America is now brighter than ever. Moreover, rapidly emerging technologies like machine-learning algorithms are also altering how information is processed, used, and stored, bringing another layer to the privacy debate. How is the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) adapting their policies and programs to these online behavioral changes? How is the FTC working to protect and prevent deceptive practices, while still harnessing the power of digital technologies? Where does the U.S. stand as we approach the one-year mark of the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation?

On March 14, the Center for Technology and Innovation at Brookings hosted a fireside chat with FTC Commissioner Noah Joshua Phillips about these and other questions related to consumer privacy and antitrust laws. Commissioner Phillips was confirmed unanimously by the U.S. Senate to serve on April 26, 2018. Prior to his appointment, he served as chief counsel to Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) on the Senate Judiciary Committee.

After the session, panelists answered questions from the audience.