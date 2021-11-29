Is the NATO-EU divide an obstacle to a European foreign policy?

In the aftermath of the United States’ withdrawal from Afghanistan and the announcement of the AUKUS security pact between the U.S., United Kingdom, and Australia, the issue of European strategic autonomy is back to the forefront of security debates on both sides of the Atlantic. Europe remains divided on the role the U.S. and NATO should play in European security, with diverging opinions not only between, but also within member states. Some, following the lead of French President Macron, advocate for bolstering European defense, while others argue that a greater role for the European Union on security issues would detract from NATO. How have NATO and the EU collaborated historically? What are points of tension and areas for convergence between the organizations? What would be the implications of enhanced NATO-EU cooperation for relations between the U.S., EU, and other major geopolitical powers?

On Wednesday, December 8, the Center on the United States and Europe at Brookings will host an expert panel discussion to explore challenges and opportunities for EU–NATO cooperation.

Viewers can submit questions for speakers by emailing events@brookings.edu or on Twitter using #NATOEU.

This event is organized in collaboration with the Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung, and marks the publication of a new paper by Giovanna De Maio, “Opportunities to deepen NATO-EU cooperation.”