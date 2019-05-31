Is bipartisan support for infrastructure reform a myth?

The conventional wisdom inside the Beltway is that infrastructure reform is perhaps the one policy topic that enjoys broad bipartisan support, but is that really the case? Join us as to hear directly from two experts with very different views on infrastructure as they face off on the role of the federal government in infrastructure reform and lessons learned from past administrations.

John Porcari served as the deputy secretary at the U.S. Department of Transportation (2009-2013) and secretary for Maryland Department of Transportation (2007-2009 and 1999-2003). DJ Gribbin served as the special assistant to the president for infrastructure (2017-2018), general counsel at the U.S. Department of Transportation (2007-2009), and chief counsel for the Federal Highway Administration (2003-2005).