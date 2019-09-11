India’s “App Economy”: A discussion

Over the last three years, India’s app economy has undergone rapid transformation, witnessing a 165% growth in app downloads across iOS and Android devices. While still in its early stage, how dynamic is India’s digital innovation landscape? What are the opportunities and challenges related to doing business, and its implications on India’s policy environment, investment, and regulation? How does data security and privacy affect innovation in India? To address these questions, Brookings India hosted an expert roundtable on the digital technology landscape of India, featuring:

Nehaa Chaudhari, Head, Public Policy Practice, Ikigai Law

Apar Gupta, Lawyer and Executive Director, Internet Freedom Foundation (IFF)

Shweta Kohli, Director, Public Policy and Government Relations, Salesforce India

Michael Mandel, Chief Economic Strategist, Progressive Policy Institute (PPI)

Chiki Sarkar, Founder and Publisher, Juggernaut Books