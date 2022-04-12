How America can get big things done: A conversation with Will Hurd
Navigating the complex policy challenges of the 21st century will require a new American strategy that can operationalize and uphold the ideals of bipartisanship, inclusivity, and democratic values. In a new book, former congressman and CIA officer Will Hurd lays out a bold political vision for how the United States can tackle major issues facing the country — from maintaining a global presence in the face of renewed great power competition and a global pandemic, to domestic priorities such as adapting new technologies that are rapidly changing the way Americans live their lives.
On April 25, the Foreign Policy program at Brookings will host a webinar to explore the full range of policy challenges raised in the book, including inequality, political dishonesty, technological disruption, declining democracy, and rising new threats to America’s global leadership and power. In conversation with Brookings scholars Suzanne Maloney, Bob Kagan, and Elaine Kamarck, Hurd will explore some of the biggest issues facing our country and offer thoughts about how to get it back on track.
Viewers may submit questions by emailing events@brookings.edu or on Twitter using the hashtag #AmericanReboot.
Agenda
Suzanne Maloney
Vice President and Director - Foreign Policy
Elaine Kamarck
Founding Director - Center for Effective Public Management
Senior Fellow - Governance Studies
Robert Kagan
Stephen & Barbara Friedman Senior Fellow - Foreign Policy, Center for Security, Strategy, and Technology, Project on International Order and Strategy
The Hon. Will Hurd
Former Representative (R-Texas) - United States Congress
More Information
