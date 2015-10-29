Helping America plan for retirement
Planning for retirement early and well is critical to ensure that one’s post-retirement years are secure and comfortable – yet few Americans do it. Despite the wide availability of information about savings vehicles and financial calculators, relatively few people plan for their golden years until it’s too late to do much about it. Both public policymakers and private firms have worked to engage individuals to plan in the decades before their retirement, with only mixed success.
On November 12, the Retirement Security Project at the Brookings Institution hosted an event with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) and Social Security Administration (SSA) to explore these issues. Carolyn W. Colvin, Social Security Acting Commissioner, and Richard Cordray, CFPB Director, gave keynote remarks. A panel of retirement security experts discussed efforts to improve retirement planning and what additional steps might make retirement planning achievable for the average American.
Agenda
Introduction
Keynote remarks
Joshua Gotbaum
Guest Scholar - Economic Studies
Carolyn W. Colvin
Acting Commissioner - Social Security Administration
Richard Cordray
Director - Consumer Financial Protection Bureau
Panel discussion
Joshua Gotbaum
Guest Scholar - Economic Studies
Jonnelle Marte
Reporter - The Washington Post
Olivia S. Mitchell
International Foundation of Employee Benefit Plans Professor - The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania
Jean Setzfand
Senior Vice President, Programs - AARP
More Information
