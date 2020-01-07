Examining Xinjiang: Past, present, and future

In recent months, media reports have described in detail the systematic nature of Chinese government directives to clamp down on ethnic Uighurs in Xinjiang Province. China’s actions in Xinjiang have generated international criticism from dozens of countries. The Chinese government has defended its policy, saying that it is necessary for ensuring social stability. What are the historical antecedents of China’s ongoing actions in Xinjiang? What has the government done in the last three years? How are China’s actions in Xinjiang changing (or not changing) today? What does China’s approach to Xinjiang say about both its use of technology for internal security, and its approach to internal security more broadly? What are the likely internal and external ramifications of China’s actions? This event will shed light on these and other questions of critical importance for understanding events in Xinjiang.

On January 16, the Foreign Policy program at Brookings will convene a panel of experts to discuss the past, present, and future of China’s Xinjiang policies. Brookings President John R. Allen will open the discussion and provide framing remarks about events in Xinjiang. A panel of experts will examine all aspects of China’s approach to Xinjiang and offer perspectives on how the United States and the rest of the world might respond. Following the conversation, panelists will take questions from the audience.