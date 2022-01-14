Europe in an era of disruption: Where does the Russia-Ukraine crisis go from here?

After the build-up of more than 100,000 Russian troops at the Ukrainian border, the public release of two sweeping Russian security proposals, and a series of diplomatic exchanges with the U.S., North Atlantic Treaty Organization, and Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, there are few signs that Russian President Vladimir Putin will de-escalate the ongoing crisis at the border with Ukraine.

Why now and what is President Putin’s goal? How do events in the region, particularly in Kazakhstan, impact the unfolding crisis at the border with Ukraine? How can Europe reshape its security architecture to better respond to a new era of disruption, and where does the U.S. fit in?

On January 21, the Center on the United States and Europe at Brookings will host two panel discussions with Brookings experts to explore these questions.

Viewers can submit questions for speakers by emailing events@brookings.edu or on Twitter using #RussiaCrisis.