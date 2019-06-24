Development Seminar | Report launch: The promise of impact investing in India

Brookings India is hosting the next development seminar and report launch on “ The Promise of Impact Investing in India” . The report is the first, comprehensive state of the sector study on Impact Investing in India based on a survey across sectors including health, education and agriculture.

Abstract:

The impact investment industry in India holds great promise to complement existing government programs. The real lynchpin in determining the success and longevity of the market will lie in how far investors go in building and proving impact models that have already shown financial and social returns. The Brookings India study brings together wide-ranging analysis undertaken to study the state of the sector in India. Structured around four key tenets of impact investment market activity — market trends in India, sector-level analysis, innovative financing and measurements— the study presents major trends that have shaped the Indian impact investment environment and offers specific recommendations. A special focus is placed on the key social themes of health, education and agriculture as well as the future of outcomes-based financing and impact bonds in India.

The event will be followed by a panel discussion on “Early Learnings from the Quality Education India DIB” which will be held in collaboration with the British Asian Trust. Lunch will be served.

Agenda for the event: