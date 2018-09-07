Developing the NIST Privacy Framework: How can a collaborative process help manage privacy risks?

The “Cybersecurity Framework” led by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) has proved to be a valuable tool of cybersecurity risk management. Now, with privacy in the public spotlight and discussions about policy options expanding, NIST is embarking on a collaborative effort to develop a NIST “Privacy Framework: An Enterprise Risk Management Tool.”

On September 24, the Center for Technology Innovation at Brookings hosted experts for a half-day forum on the development of this framework and privacy risk management. Through keynotes and panel discussions, experts shared their perspectives on the current and future state of privacy practices from both an implementation and policy perspective, as well as the potential domestic and international impact of this privacy framework. Attendees learned directly from NIST leadership about their plans for the framework development, heard industry responses, and explored the issues presented by a framework approach to privacy.