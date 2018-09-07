 Skip to main content
Developing the NIST Privacy Framework: How can a collaborative process help manage privacy risks?

Opening remarks and The NIST Privacy Framework: The road ahead

Opening remarks and The NIST Privacy Framework: The road ahead
Industry principles for privacy risk management
What does risk management mean in the context of privacy?
The “Cybersecurity Framework led by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) has proved to be a valuable tool of cybersecurity risk management. Now, with privacy in the public spotlight and discussions about policy options expanding, NIST is embarking on a collaborative effort to develop a NIST “Privacy Framework: An Enterprise Risk Management Tool.”

On September 24, the Center for Technology Innovation at Brookings hosted experts for a half-day forum on the development of this framework and privacy risk management. Through keynotes and panel discussions, experts shared their perspectives on the current and future state of privacy practices from both an implementation and policy perspective, as well as the potential domestic and international impact of this privacy framework. Attendees learned directly from NIST leadership about their plans for the framework development, heard industry responses, and explored the issues presented by a framework approach to privacy.

Agenda

Opening Remarks

The NIST Privacy Framework: The road ahead

Industry principles for privacy risk management

What does risk management mean in the context of privacy?

What are the practices and tools that can inform a privacy framework?

Moderator

Naomi Lefkovitz

Senior Privacy Policy Advisor - National Institute of Standards and Technology, U.S. Department of Commerce

Z

Zoe Strickland

Managing Director and Global Chief Privacy Officer - JP Morgan Chase

Jenn Behrens

Partner and Executive Vice President of Privacy - KUMA LLC

K

Kevin Gay

Chief of Intelligent Transportation Systems Policy, Architecture, and Knowledge Transfer - Federal Highway Administration, U.S. Department of Transportation

More Information

