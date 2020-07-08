Deciphering Turkey’s new regional policy

Turkey is pursuing an ambitious foreign policy strategy in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. From Syria to Libya, it has emerged as a key player in regional politics and security and increasingly shown willingness to flex its muscles to attain its goals and interests. Breaking with its traditional policy, Ankara has engaged in a geopolitical balancing act between the United States and Russia, as well as in various proxy wars. As the region experiences a generational transformation, Turkish foreign policy is undergoing a qualitative change, which requires sophisticated analysis and understanding.

The Brookings Doha Center invites you to attend a webinar on Turkey’s foreign policy in the MENA region. The discussion will address the following questions: How is Turkey’s new regional policy the same or different than before, and what are its main drivers and aspirations? What are the effects of this new foreign policy on regional conflict zones? How is Ankara approaching regional blocks and international actors? And what is the link between Turkey’s new foreign policy and its expanding defense industry?

