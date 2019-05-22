Celebrating Alan Krueger’s work and impact on economic policy

Alan Krueger, a Princeton University labor economist and a former chairman of the White House Council of Economic Advisers, had a significant impact on American economic policy and economic research on issues ranging from the effect of higher minimum wages to the determinants of happiness to the origins of terrorism to the market for music. Krueger died in March 2019 at age 58.

On June 26, from 3 to 5 p.m., the Hutchins Center on Fiscal & Monetary Policy at Brookings and the Economic Policy Institute will celebrate Krueger’s work and its implications for current issues in economic policy. A reception will follow.