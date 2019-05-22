Upcoming Event
Celebrating Alan Krueger’s work and impact on economic policy
Co-sponsored by the Hutchins Center on Fiscal & Monetary Policy and the Economic Policy Institute
Alan Krueger, a Princeton University labor economist and a former chairman of the White House Council of Economic Advisers, had a significant impact on American economic policy and economic research on issues ranging from the effect of higher minimum wages to the determinants of happiness to the origins of terrorism to the market for music. Krueger died in March 2019 at age 58.
On June 26, from 3 to 5 p.m., the Hutchins Center on Fiscal & Monetary Policy at Brookings and the Economic Policy Institute will celebrate Krueger’s work and its implications for current issues in economic policy. A reception will follow.
Agenda
Welcome
Panel: Alan Krueger’s work on labor markets, wages, and inequality and its relevance to policy today
Moderator
Stephanie Aaronson
Vice President and Director - Economic Studies
Senior Fellow - Economic Studies
Lawrence Mishel
Distinguished Fellow - Economic Policy Institute
Lawrence Katz
Elisabeth Allison Professor of Economics - Harvard University
Alexandre Mas
Professor of Economics and Public Affairs - Princeton University
Panel: Alan Kreuger’s work on education and mobility, and its relevance to policy today
Moderator
David Wessel
Director - The Hutchins Center on Fiscal and Monetary Policy
Senior Fellow - Economic Studies
Cecilia Rouse
Dean; Lawrence and Shirley Katzman and Lewis and Anna Ernst Professor in the Economics of Education - Princeton Univeristy
Diane Schanzenbach
Director and Faculty Fellow, Institute for Policy Research; Margaret Walker Alexander Professor of Human Development and Social Policy - Northwestern University
Susan M. Dynarski
Professor of Public Policy, Education, and Economics - University of Michigan
Kreuger’s new book, "Rockonomics: A backstage tour of what the music industry can teach us about economics and life"
What Krueger teaches us about how economists can influence policy
Denis McDonough
Former Chief of Staff, - President Barack Obama
Senior Principal - Markle Foundation
