Celebrating Alan Krueger’s work and impact on economic policy

Co-sponsored by the Hutchins Center on Fiscal & Monetary Policy and the Economic Policy Institute

Alan Krueger, a Princeton University labor economist and a former chairman of the White House Council of Economic Advisers, had a significant impact on American economic policy and economic research on issues ranging from the effect of higher minimum wages to the determinants of happiness to the origins of terrorism to the market for music. Krueger died in March 2019 at age 58.

On June 26, from  3 to 5 p.m.,  the Hutchins Center on Fiscal & Monetary Policy at Brookings and the Economic Policy Institute will celebrate Krueger’s work and its implications for current issues in economic policy. A reception will follow.

Agenda

Welcome

Panel: Alan Krueger’s work on labor markets, wages, and inequality and its relevance to policy today

Lawrence Katz

Elisabeth Allison Professor of Economics - Harvard University

Alexandre Mas

Professor of Economics and Public Affairs - Princeton University

Panel: Alan Kreuger’s work on education and mobility, and its relevance to policy today

Cecilia Rouse

Dean; Lawrence and Shirley Katzman and Lewis and Anna Ernst Professor in the Economics of Education - Princeton Univeristy

Diane Schanzenbach

Director and Faculty Fellow, Institute for Policy Research; Margaret Walker Alexander Professor of Human Development and Social Policy - Northwestern University

Susan M. Dynarski

Professor of Public Policy, Education, and Economics - University of Michigan

Kreuger’s new book, "Rockonomics: A backstage tour of what the music industry can teach us about economics and life"

What Krueger teaches us about how economists can influence policy

Denis McDonough

Former Chief of Staff, - President Barack Obama

Senior Principal - Markle Foundation

More Information

