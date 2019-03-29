Unfilled jobs, low labor force participation, and declining economic mobility suggest education systems are struggling to equip workers with the skills employers demand. In a time of rapid technological change, how can private and public sector leaders join together with the education community to build more resilient people and places?

On May 21, 2019, the Center for Universal Education and the Future of the Middle Class Initiative at Brookings will co-host a symposium titled “Building the workforce of the future: Resilient people and places.” We will convene policymakers, practitioners, researchers, and thought leaders from the government, corporate, and nonprofit sectors to discuss education and economic development strategies that can provide locally relevant solutions to enhance economic and social mobility.

Senior Fellow Marcela Escobari will present new research on the workforce of the future that uses data analytics to inform city policy, inclusive growth, and skilling strategies. Speakers include John Allen, president of Brookings; Jim Shelton, senior advisor to the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative and former deputy secretary of the U.S. Department of Education; Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.), and Stephen Moret, CEO of the Virginia Development Partnership. Panel discussions will focus on implications of the changing nature of work on education, inclusive economic development, and place-based policies around the world.