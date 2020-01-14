Boosting growth across more of America
Pushing back against the “winner-take-most” economy
The U.S. economy, and the tech sector especially, continue to grow—but in a geographically uneven way. Technology companies are heavily concentrated in only a few very high-cost hubs, such as Silicon Valley, Boston, and Seattle—creating “winner-take-most” dynamics across metro areas and regions. The result is not only increased regional inequality and lost opportunity in the heartland, but also weakened U.S. competitiveness.
On January 29th, the Metropolitan Policy Program at Brookings will host an event exploring these issues, including place-based strategies aimed at addressing regional divides. The event will feature remarks from Steve Case, chairman of Revolution, and Judy Faulkner, CEO of Epic, as well as civic and academic leaders bringing national and regional perspectives to the conversation.
Agenda
Welcome
Presentation
Fireside chat
Steve Case
Chairman and CEO - Revolution, LLC
Panel discussion
Anne Kim
Contributing Editor - Washington Monthly
Robert D. Atkinson
Former Brookings Expert
President - Information Technology and Innovation Foundation
Anthony C. Hood
Director of Civic Innovation in the Office of the President - The University of Alabama at Birmingham
Timothy J. Bartik
Senior Economist - W.E. Upjohn Institute
Pamela Lewis
Executive Director - New Economy Initiative
Remarks
More Information
