America’s longest war: The state of affairs in Afghanistan
Following the collapse of peace talks with the Taliban in September, the U.S. military has scaled up attacks on the Taliban in Afghanistan, with allied warplanes dropping bombs and firing missiles at a record pace in the 18-year-old war. Despite enduring and broad consensus that the protracted stalemate in Afghanistan will be resolved through negotiations with the Taliban, the contours of an agreement remain elusive. Moreover, with President Trump eager to fulfill his campaign promise to draw back U.S. military personnel in the Middle East and a public ever-wary of America’s longest war, U.S. policy toward Afghanistan in the final year of President Trump’s first term in office is unclear, and the risk of spiraling violence and instability remains high.
On December 16, The Brookings Institution will host an event to discuss the state of affairs in Afghanistan, the prospect for renewed efforts at negotiations, and options for U.S. policymakers.
Agenda
Tom Bowman
Pentagon Reporter - National Public Radio
Vanda Felbab-Brown
Senior Fellow - Foreign Policy, Center for 21st Century Security and Intelligence
Michael E. O’Hanlon
Senior Fellow - Foreign Policy
Director of Research - Foreign Policy
The Sydney Stein, Jr. Chair
Laurel Miller
Program Director, Asia - International Crisis Group
