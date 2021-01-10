After the Al-Ula Summit: Prospects for a GCC Rapprochement

All eyes have been on the Gulf in the wake of the recent Al-Ula Summit in Saudi Arabia, where leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and Egypt signed a joint declaration and announced that they would fully restore ties with Qatar after years of severed political and economic relations. Regional leaders have already taken tangible steps to end the three-and-a-half-year-old blockade on Qatar, while making plans to tackle the more difficult policy disagreements in the near future. Expectations have suddenly been raised among publics at home and observers abroad about the prospects for re-establishing normalcy within the once cohesive GCC bloc. Meanwhile, the region faces immense external geopolitical challenges amid a severe economic downturn and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Brookings Doha Center is delighted to invite you to attend this webinar to discuss the prospects for translating the objectives of the Al-Ula declaration into a long-term resolution of the GCC crisis. The webinar will address the following questions: What needs to take place in the coming period to achieve genuine reconciliation and prevent a relapse into crisis? How can GCC institutions enhance collective action, manage internal disputes, and confront external threats? How will the foreign policies of individual countries diverge or converge in the future? And, lastly, what needs to happen at the popular level to reintegrate societies and rebuild broken trust?

