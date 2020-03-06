A conversation with Fiona Hill on public service

Brookings is closely monitoring developments with the global spread of COVID-19. Out of an abundance of caution, we are asking any visitors to Brookings to reschedule their visit, tune in via webcast, or conduct their meeting by phone or videoconference if they or someone they reside with has traveled within the past 14 days to a country designated by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control as “Level 3 – Avoid Nonessential Travel” or “Level 2-Practice Enhanced Precautions.”

In the face of domestic political polarization and heightened foreign policy challenges — from geopolitical competition to ongoing non-state threats such as hybrid warfare and public health emergencies — public service by nonpartisan professionals has become more vital than ever. Yet today, both merit-based, nonpolitical civil service and fact-based, independent analysis are under threat.

On March 16, Foreign Policy at Brookings will host a conversation on the necessity of nonpartisan public service to advancing American interests with Fiona Hill, senior fellow in the Center on the United States and Europe, who served as deputy assistant to the president and senior director for European and Russian affairs on the National Security Council from 2017 to 2019.

The conversation will be moderated by Brookings President John R. Allen. Suzanne Maloney, interim vice president and director of Foreign Policy at Brookings, will provide introductory remarks. Questions from the audience will follow the discussion.

This event is part of the Brookings – Robert Bosch Foundation Transatlantic Initiative, which aims to build up and expand resilient networks and trans-Atlantic activities to analyze and work on issues concerning trans-Atlantic relations and social cohesion in Europe and the United States.