What does the 2020 election mean for education policy in the United States?

Education is hardly the only issue driving the 2020 presidential campaign, but policies affecting schools and students are emerging as some of the most talked-about. From addressing the cost of college and mounting student debt, to increasing access to quality education, to improving teacher recruitment and retention, to realigning education curriculum with workforce needs – many of the top candidates’ policy proposals could have a significant impact on students and teachers across the country.

On October 11, the Brown Center on Education Policy at Brookings will host a public event with former U.S. Secretaries of Education, Arne Duncan and John B. King, Jr., moderated by journalist Alyson Klein of Education Week, to discuss these ideas and other potential impacts federal and state elections might have on students and teachers.