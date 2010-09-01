Regulating the Shadow Banking System [with Comments and Discussion]

The shadow banking system played a major role in the recent

financial crisis but remains largely unregulated. We propose principles for its

regulation and describe a specific proposal to implement those principles. We

document how the rise of shadow banking was helped by regulatory and legal

changes that gave advantages to three main institutions: money-market mutual

funds (MMMFs) to capture retail deposits from traditional banks, securitization

to move assets of traditional banks off their balance sheets, and repurchase

agreements (repos) that facilitated the use of securitized bonds as money. The

evolution of a bankruptcy safe harbor for repos was crucial to the growth and

efficiency of shadow banking; regulators can use access to this safe harbor

as the lever to enforce new rules. History has demonstrated two successful

methods for regulating privately created money: strict guidelines on collateral,

and government-guaranteed insurance. We propose the use of insurance for

MMMFs, combined with strict guidelines on collateral for both securitization

and repos, with regulatory control established by chartering new forms of

narrow banks for MMMFs and securitization, and using the bankruptcy safe

harbor to incentivize compliance on repos.