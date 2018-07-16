Municipalities could benefit from issuing more green bonds

Use of proceeds Green ($ M) Ordinary ($ M) Mass/Rapid Transit 1,480 27,100 Pollution Control 19 10,200 Land Preservation 0 505 Water and Sewer 5,210 170,000 Other 5,928 1,618,355 Total 12,637 1,826,160

[A] subset of investors are willing to give up returns in order to hold green bonds, and municipalities could save money by issuing green rather than ordinary bonds.