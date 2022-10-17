TechTank Podcast Episode 55: How to improve election security

With the 2022 U.S. midterm elections around the corner, political tensions are running high and there are concerns about election security. Conservative pundits are casting doubt on the integrity of the vote, citing problems with fake mail-in ballots or rigged voting machines. Meanwhile, concerns linger across the political spectrum regarding the possibility of foreign adversaries launching cyberattacks to manipulate the results of the vote or interfere with the campaign itself.

To protect public integrity and faith in our election, it is integral for the United States to work to combat existing misinformation, ensure the safety of election officials, and guarantee that existing cybersecurity measures are adequate in protecting the vote of the American people. To discuss these problems, host Darrell West, vice president and director of Governance Studies at the Brookings Institution, is joined by Elaine Kamarck, senior fellow in Governance Studies and director of Brookings’s Center for Effective Public Management, and Elizabeth Howard, senior counsel for the Brennan Center for Justice’s Democracy Program. Together, they cover gaps in existing measures to protect election security and actions necessary to remedy these weaknesses.

