TechTank Podcast Episode 29: Online behavioral advertising can be discriminatory, so what’s the plan to fix this?

Social media companies like Facebook are being called out on the racial discrimination appearing in and resulting from their machine-learning algorithms. Advertising platforms use these models to target campaigns and consumers for housing, banking, and employment opportunities, but the results are not often fair. For some populations, they can result in the foreclosure on economic, social, and political opportunities that can have both short- and long-term effects on their livelihood. In this episode of the TechTank podcast, host Nicol Turner Lee is joined by Jinyan Zang, fellow at the Public Interest Tech Lab at the Harvard Kennedy School and author of a forthcoming report examining Facebook’s ad model, and Dominique Harrison, Director of the Technology Policy Program at the Joint Center for Political and Economic Studies to discuss how online behavioral advertising can perpetuate racial discrimination and what can be done to remedy such biases.

