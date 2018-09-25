On the record: The U.S. administration’s actions on Russia

The Trump administration’s policy actions often seem at odds with the President’s rhetoric. To set the record on policy actions, rather than rhetoric, we have tracked the administration’s concrete actions on Russia since January 20, 2017. The timeline is updated regularly and includes all official administration actions to date.

U.S. intelligence officials delivered their annual assessment of global threats to national security to Congress, identifying cooperation between China and Russia as their top concern.

The U.S. administration announced it would suspend its obligations under the 1987 Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty because Russia was not complying with it.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo issued a statement condemning Russia’s illegal actions in Crimea and its continued aggression against Ukraine.

President Trump announced the continuation for one year of the national emergency declared with respect to Ukraine.

The United States sanctioned Evrofinance Mosnarbank, a Moscow-based bank jointly owned by Russian and Venezuelan state-owned companies, for attempting to circumvent U.S. sanctions on Venezuela.

The U.S. Department of State condemned Russian offensive operations against northern Hama and southern Idlib in Syria.

6 Russian individuals and 8 entities were sanctioned for their involvement in attacks on Ukrainian naval vessels in the Kerch Strait, the annexation of Crimea, and backing of separatist government elections in eastern Ukraine. These actions complement sanctions also taken by the European Union and Canada on the same day.

The U.S. Department of State condemned Russia’s decision to grant expedited citizenship to residents of Russia-controlled eastern Ukraine.

A Chechen group and 5 Russian individuals were sanctioned under the Magnitsky Act over allegations of human rights abuses, including extrajudicial killings and the torture of LGBT people.

Dec 21

Statement – Increasing security assistance to Ukraine’s navy The U.S. Department of State announced it would provide an additional $10 million in Foreign Military Financing to further build Ukraine’s naval capabilities in response to Russian attacks near the Kerch Strait.

Dec 19

Sanctions – In response to Russia’s continued disregard for international norms 18 Russian individuals were sanctioned for their involvement in a wide range of malign activities, including attempting to interfere in the 2016 U.S. election, efforts to undermine international organizations through cyber-enabled means, and the Skripal attack in the United Kingdom.

Dec 7

Statement – In response to Russian false allegations on chemical weapons use in Aleppo, Syria The U.S. Department of State refuted Russia’s and the Assad regime’s false accusations that the opposition and extremist groups conducted a chlorine attack in northwestern Aleppo.

Dec 4

Statement – Withdrawing from the INF Treaty Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that the U.S. would withdraw from the 1987 Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty in 60 days if Russia did not return to compliance.

Nov 26

Statements – In response to dangerous escalation in the Kerch Strait Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley condemned Russia’s decision to intercept, fire on, and seize three Ukrainian navy vessels in the Black Sea.

Oct 19

Indictments – In response to attempted interference in U.S. political system A Russian woman was charged for her alleged role in a conspiracy to interfere in the U.S. political system, including the 2018 midterm election.

Oct 4

Indictments – In response to malicious cyber-related activities 7 officers of the Russian military intelligence service (GRU) were charged for their involvement in hacking Olympic athletes, anti-doping organizations, and chemical weapons monitors.

Sep 20

Sanctions – In response to malicious activities 33 Russian individuals and entities were sanctioned for their role in U.S. election interference and their involvement in supporting military operations in Syria and Ukraine. A Chinese entity and its director were also sanctioned for purchasing jet fighters and missiles from Russia.

Sep 12

Executive Order – Imposing sanctions for election interference President Trump signed an executive order imposing sanctions on any nation or individual who authorizes, directs, or sponsors meddling operations in U.S. elections. The order would allow for the freezing of assets and the limiting of foreign access to U.S. financial institutions, as well as a cutoff of U.S. investment in sanctioned companies.

Sep 6

Statement – In response to Salisbury attack The United States issued a joint statement with France, Germany, Canada, and the United Kingdom, reiterating its outrage at the use of a chemical nerve agent in Salisbury and expressing full confidence in the British assessment that the suspects were officers of the Russian military intelligence service (GRU).

Aug 21

Sanctions – In response to malicious cyber-related activities 2 Russian individuals, a Russian company, and a Slovakian company were sanctioned for helping another Russian company avoid sanctions over the country’s malicious cyber-related activities.

Aug 21

Aug 8

Sanctions – In response to Salisbury attack The U.S. administration announced it would restrict remaining sources of foreign assistance and arms sales to Russia, and deny U.S. credit to Russia, including through the Export-Import Bank. Restrictions would also prohibit the export of security-sensitive goods and technology.

Jul 25

Testimony – Secretary of State Mike Pompeo before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee

Jul 25

Declaration – Secretary of State Mike Pompeo issues Crimea Declaration Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced a formal policy reaffirming the U.S. rejection of Russia’s annexation of Crimea. The announcement was released an hour before his scheduled testimony to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Jul 16

Jul 13

Indictments – In response to malicious cyber-related activities 12 Russian intelligence officers were sanctioned for their involvement in hacking the Democratic National Committee and the Clinton presidential campaign.

Jul 11-12

Jun 11

Sanctions – In response to malicious cyber-related activities 5 Russian entities and 3 individuals – all closely linked to Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) – were sanctioned.

Apr 6

Sanctions – In response to worldwide malign activity 7 Russian oligarchs and the companies they own or control, 17 senior Russian government officials, and a state-owned Russian weapons trading company (and a bank it owns) were sanctioned for their roles in advancing Russia’s malign activities – including the continued occupation of Crimea, engaging in cyberattacks, and supporting Assad’s regime.

Mar 26

Expulsions – Russian intelligence officers in Washington and Seattle 48 Russian intelligence officers from the Russian embassy in Washington were expelled, and the Russian consulate in Seattle was ordered to close, in response to the Skripal poisoning in the United Kingdom.

Mar 25

Expulsions – Russian intelligence officers in New York 12 Russian intelligence officers from the Russian Mission to the United Nations in New York were expelled for actions deemed to be abuses of their privilege of residence.

Mar 15

Sanctions – In response to election meddling and cyberattacks 5 Russian entities and 19 individuals were sanctioned for conducting a series of cyberattacks and interfering in the 2016 U.S. elections.

Mar 15

Alert – In response to Russian government cyber activity The Department of Homeland Security and FBI issued a joint Technical Alert on Russian government actions targeting U.S. government entities, as well as organizations in the energy, nuclear, commercial facilities, water, aviation, and critical manufacturing sectors.

Mar 15

Statement – In response to Salisbury attack The United States issued a joint statement with France, Germany, and the United Kingdom strongly condemning the Salisbury nerve agent attack and suggesting Russia was responsible for it.

Mar 14

Statement – In response to Salisbury attack The U.S. administration issued a statement expressing its solidarity to the United Kingdom over the nerve agent attack in Salisbury, and sharing its assessment that Russia was responsible for it.

Mar 4

Statement – In response to Russian and Syrian regime attacks on Eastern Gouta, Syria The U.S. administration condemned the military offensive that the Assad regime, backed by Russia and Iran, had been conducting in Syria’s Eastern Ghouta region.

Mar 4

Feb 16

Indictments – In response to election meddling and cyberattacks 3 Russian entities and 13 individuals were indicted for conducting information operations to influence the 2016 U.S. elections.

Feb 15

Statement – In response to “NotPetya” The U.S. administration condemned the Russian military for launching a destructive cyberattack in June 2017, also known as “NotPetya.”

Feb 13

Statement – Proposing sanctions on Latvian bank involved in illicit Russian-related activity The Department of the Treasury’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network proposed a new rule to ban ABLV Bank AS, Latvia’s third-biggest bank, for its involvement in illicit Russia-related activity.

Feb 7

Military Action – In response to attack on U.S.-held base in Deir Ezzor, Syria U.S. troops killed hundreds of Syrian forces backed by Russian mercenaries (as well as Russian private military contractors). The American bombing was launched in response to a surprise attack on a U.S.-held base in the oil-rich Deir Ezzor region in Syria.

Jan 29

Release – Russian ‘Oligarch list’ The Department of the Treasury released a list of the most significant senior foreign political figures and oligarchs in the Russian Federation that could potentially be at risk of sanctions (114 senior political figures close to Russian President Putin and 96 oligarchs with a net worth of $1 billion or more).

Jan 26

Sanctions – In response to Ukraine conflict 21 individuals and 9 entities were sanctioned in connection with the conflict in Ukraine and Russia’s occupation of Crimea.

