Summer reads from the Brookings Institution Press

Divided Politics, Divided Nation, Darrell M. West

Americans are caught in a partisan hyperconflict. This polarization has become so intense that many people no longer trust anyone who espouses a different view. Darrell West, who grew up in a conservative, rural Ohio community, went on to teach in the liberal Ivy League and work in the Washington, DC., establishment. In Divided Politics, West draws from his own personal history as he explores the political, economic, and cultural aspects of this polarization, offering suggestions to help bridge the divide.

Nationalism, Liah Greenfeld

Nationalism has re-emerged as a potent force in world affairs. But what is nationalism? As an expert on the subject, Liah Greenfeld answers this question, tracing the history of nationalism with fascinating accounts of how the concept migrated throughout the world. During the twentieth century, nationalism was associated with the extremism of fascism, Nazism, and communism and fell into widespread disrepute for several decades. But as Greenfeld notes, nationalism still “is the defining factor of the world in which we live.”

From Gutenberg to Google, Tom Wheeler

It is easy to think that today’s revolutions in communications, business, and daily life are unprecedented, but our ancestors were just as bewildered by rapid upheavals in what we now call “networks.” Tom Wheeler vividly describes the two great network revolutions of the past: Gutenberg’s invention of movable-type printing and the invention of the telegraph and railroad. Wheeler contrasts these past revolutions with changes we are experiencing today as AI and other technologies drive the third revolution.

Enemy of the People, Marvin Kalb

A hallmark of his campaign and governing style, President Donald Trump’s continual attacks on the media represent a dangerous and dramatic turning point. In response, Marvin Kalb writes with passion about his concerns for the future of American democracy. He recalls Edward R. Murrow’s courageous broadcasts and the reporting of Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein during Watergate as examples of when the press has been a bulwark of American democracy.

Bit Player, Stephen Hess

Stephen Hess first arrived in Washington as a speechwriter in the Eisenhower administration, followed by assignments assisting Presidents Nixon, Ford, Carter, and Reagan. Hess than embarked on the next phase of his career at the Brookings Institution, writing books on the presidency and the media. In his memoir, Hess provides a first-hand commentary on the major political figures and events of his six-decade-long career in Washington. Through his reflections, we see bit players truly contribute to how Washington works.

Primary Politics, Elaine C. Kamarck

With a growing field of candidates for Democrats to choose from, the 2020 presidential primaries are on the horizon. Luckily, Primary Politics is here to help make sense of our modern nominating system. Elaine Kamarck explains how the nomination process evolved into the system we have today, revealing how presidential candidates since the 1970s have sought to alter the rules in their favor. An in-depth analysis study, Primary Politics explains how we translate votes into delegates and candidates into presidential nominees.

Kings and Presidents, Bruce Riedel

“A lucid account of an often troubled relationship.”

—John Waterbury, Foreign Affairs

Saudi Arabia and the United States have been partners since 1943 when FDR met two future Saudi monarchs and this special partnership has continued through subsequent kings and presidents. Although based in part on economic interest, the U.S.-Saudi relationship has rarely been smooth from differences over Israel to the recent death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Kings and Presidents takes readers inside the royal palaces, the holy cities, and the White House to gain a better understanding of this complex relationship.

Dream Hoarders, Richard V. Reeves

An Economist Best Book of the Year

Dream Hoarders sparked a national conversation on the dangerous separation between the upper middle class and everyone else. Now available in paperback, Brookings Senior Fellow Richard Reeves continues to challenge the class system in America. Throughout the book, Reeves explores the creation and perpetuation of “opportunity hoarding” by the top 20 percent and proposes solutions to stop it. As Reeves shows each opportunity secured by privilege is one denied from someone less fortunate.

The Impoverishment of the American College Student, James V. Koch

Economic Inequality and Morality, Richard Madsen and William M. Sullivan

Get Out the Vote, Donald P. Green and Alan S. Gerber