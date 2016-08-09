Comments and Discussion

1985, No. 1

Christopher Sims expressed skepticism about the way Jeffrey Frankel

had used the mean-variance approach to assess the importance of

variations in risk premiums in explaining exchange rate movements. In

Sims’s view it is inappropriate to assume that the risk characteristics of

U.S. debt are invariant to changes in fiscal policy, particularly when one

is trying to assess the consequences of the projected stream of structural

federal budget deficits. Fear of an impending apocalypse of the kind

described by James Tobin would change agents’ perception of the relative

riskiness of different assets-risk parameters estimated from historical

data underestimate the current risk on government bonds.