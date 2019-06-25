Using behavioral insights to increase annuitization rates: The role of framing and anchoring

This report was produced in concert with the event, “Retirement Policy and Annuitization: A View from the Experts,” held at Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management on May 9, 2019 and co-sponsored by Brookings and the Kellogg Public-Private Initiative. The other reports from the event discuss automatic enrollment in annuities and how to increase demand for annuities .

Abstract

In light of past academic literature as well as empirical evidence of an “annuity puzzle,” a behavioral approach is suggested in this document in aid of increasing annuitization rates. In particular, communicating savings as a monthly or yearly income stream (as opposed to a lump sum framing) and using a uniform set of assumptions is suggested. In addition, a recommended level of annuity prior to retirement is discussed, building on anchoring bias to help individuals making retirement decisions choose higher levels of annuities. This document points out questions, concerns, and future exploration needed.

Author Abigail Hurwitz Visiting Scholar - The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania Assistant Professor of Finance - College of Management Academic Studies, Israel Lecturer - The Hebrew University of Jerusalem

The author did not receive financial support from any firm or person for this article or from any firm or person with a financial or political interest in this article. The author is not currently an officer, director, or board member of any organization with a financial or political interest in this article.