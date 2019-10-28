The unfulfilled promise of reverse mortgages: Can a better market improve retirement security?

Abstract

With the gradual disappearance of private-sector pensions and gradually increasing life expectancy, Americans must increasingly take responsibility for managing their own retirement. Many older households end their working years with limited financial resources, but have accumulated substantial equity in their homes—making home equity a potential source of retirement income. Reverse mortgages offer one avenue for accessing this equity, offering homeowners the ability to borrow against their home and defer payment until they exit the property. Yet, while this strategy shows promise in theory for select retirees, few homeowners ever take this option. This framing paper summarizes recent developments in the reverse mortgage market, discusses why so few people use these instruments, and lays out the merits and drawbacks to including these products in a retirement portfolio. It is issued simultaneously with studies by Stephanie Moulton and Donald Haurin and by Thomas Davidoff that propose reforms to improve the reverse mortgage market.