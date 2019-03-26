Prospects for democracy in the Middle East: An interview with Salam Fayyad

Executive Summary

In an interview with Brookings Vice President and Director of Foreign Policy Bruce Jones on February 26, 2019, Distinguished Fellow and former Palestinian Prime Minister Salam Fayyad discusses the prospects for democracy in the Arab world eight years after the Arab Spring uprisings. Noting that the Arab Spring is far from over, Fayyad urges the international community to invest in the process of democratization, rather than obsess over the outcome of democracy. He calls upon the international financial institutions to push Arab governments to improve their governance and work for the people. In a rapidly changing global environment, Fayyad reflects on the challenges and potential opportunities posed by a rising China and the spread of new technologies.