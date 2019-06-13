Foreign interference in democratic elections has put disinformation at the forefront of policy in Europe and the United States. The second edition of Democratic Defense Against Disinformation takes stock of how governments, multinational institutions, civil-society groups, and the private sector have responded to the disinformation challenge. As democracies have responded, our adversaries have adapted and evolved. As the speed and efficiency of influence operations increase, democratic societies need to further invest in resilience and resistance to win the new information war. Democratic Defense Against Disinformation 2.0 is a report card on efforts and a roadmap for policymakers and social media companies.

Related Content Cybersecurity Democratic defense against disinformation Technology & Innovation Weapons of the weak: Russia and AI-driven asymmetric warfare Play Video Brookings Now What do Russian disinformation campaigns look like, and how can we protect our elections?