Democratic Defense Against Disinformation 2.0

Atlantic Council
This Atlantic Council paper is the second edition of "Democratic Defense Against Disinformation." The first edition was published in February 2018.

Daniel Fried

Distinguished Fellow, Future Europe Initiative and Eurasia Center - Atlantic Council

Foreign interference in democratic elections has put disinformation at the forefront of policy in Europe and the United States. The second edition of Democratic Defense Against Disinformation takes stock of how governments, multinational institutions, civil-society groups, and the private sector have responded to the disinformation challenge. As democracies have responded, our adversaries have adapted and evolved. As the speed and efficiency of influence operations increase, democratic societies need to further invest in resilience and resistance to win the new information war. Democratic Defense Against Disinformation 2.0 is a report card on efforts and a roadmap for policymakers and social media companies.

