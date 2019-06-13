This Atlantic Council paper is the second edition of "Democratic Defense Against Disinformation." The first edition was published in February 2018.
Authors
Alina Polyakova
Director, Project on Global Democracy and Emerging Technology
Fellow - Foreign Policy, Center on the United States and Europe
Daniel Fried
Distinguished Fellow, Future Europe Initiative and Eurasia Center - Atlantic Council
Foreign interference in democratic elections has put disinformation at the forefront of policy in Europe and the United States. The second edition of Democratic Defense Against Disinformation takes stock of how governments, multinational institutions, civil-society groups, and the private sector have responded to the disinformation challenge. As democracies have responded, our adversaries have adapted and evolved. As the speed and efficiency of influence operations increase, democratic societies need to further invest in resilience and resistance to win the new information war. Democratic Defense Against Disinformation 2.0 is a report card on efforts and a roadmap for policymakers and social media companies.