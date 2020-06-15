China in Central Asia: Is China winning the “new great game”?

Executive Summary

This paper takes issue with the U.S. narrative that Chinese activities in Central Asia are, on balance, damaging to the interests of those countries. It notes that these states leverage China’s involvement to address development and security challenges that would otherwise be under-resourced, and that availing themselves of such leverage comports with U.S. interests in the region. It recommends that U.S. policy focus on elevating its diplomatic presence and on assisting institution-building that would improve project assessment and governance capacities.