Voter Vitals are non-partisan, fact-based explainers written by Brookings experts on the issues shaping the 2020 election.
Production of Brookings’s Voter Vitals is possible thanks to editorial guidance from Senior Fellows David Wessel, who also serves as Director of the Hutchins Center on Fiscal and Monetary Policy, and Elaine Kamarck, who also serves as Founding Director of the Center for Effective Public Management.
Christen Linke Young and Abigail Durak assess the severity of the opioid crisis and present policies for preventing opioid abuse and treating the currently addicted.
Jon Valant explains the controversies around charter schools and why it’s difficult to reach consensus on their efficiency.
Experts from the USC-Brookings Schaeffer Initiative for Health Policy explain the reasons for surprise medical billing, the consequences such billings have on healthcare premiums, and solutions for policymakers interested in ending the practice.
Christen Linke Young and Matthew Fiedler provide an overview on the state of healthcare coverage and explain how popular proposals would change current arrangements.
Jenny Schuetz explains the current housing affordability crisis and how the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates are proposing to fix it.
Isabel Sawhill and Sarah Nzau explain the current state of paid family leave legislation in the United States.
Michael O’Hanlon explains why context rather than size helps us make sense of the defense budget.
David Wessel presents the pros and cons of raising taxes on the wealthiest Americans.
George Ingram discusses foreign aid—what it is, what percentage of the federal budget it makes up, its efficiency, and who supports it.
Matthew Fiedler and Christen Linke Young provide an overview of what are among the most prominent issues in 2020 the election: health care coverage and health care costs.
David Wessel explains why the federal debt is on an unsustainable course and the potential consequences on the way.
Molly Reynolds explains the history of the Senate filibuster and the possible, but politically unlikely, ways to reform or eliminate it.
Carol Graham discusses the causes and consequences of the opioid crisis and what policymakers can do to address it.
William Gale explains how tax reforms could simplify taxes, address income inequality, and raise government revenue.
Samantha Gross discusses effective policies to combat climate change given the widespread dependence on fossil fuels in the American and global economies.