Building public support for foreign assistance

Summary

Since the Marshall Plan helped rebuild the economies of Western Europe following World War II, U.S. foreign assistance has promoted national security, human values, and economic interests. However, this critical component of American foreign policy is rarely mentioned during presidential campaigns, and the American public has limited knowledge about the scope and importance of foreign assistance programs. George Ingram proposes focusing the narrative around foreign assistance to create a new vision of American leadership that addresses three big challenges: climate change, advancing development, and educating the world’s children.