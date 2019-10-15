About Policy 2020

Policy 2020 aims to empower voters with fact-based, data-driven, non-partisan information to better understand the policy matters discussed by candidates running for office in 2020. With resources available in English and Spanish, and in a variety of formats, Policy 2020 seeks to reach all Americans aspiring to be well informed on the issues shaping the 2020 election.

The Brookings Institution is a nonprofit public policy organization based in Washington, DC whose mission is to conduct in-depth research that leads to new ideas for solving problems facing society at the local, national and global level. Brookings brings together more than 300 leading experts in government and academia from all over the world who provide the highest quality research, policy recommendations, and analysis on a full range of issues.

