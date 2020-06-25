Why has North Korea escalated tensions in the run-up to the Korean War anniversary?

The Korean War started 70 years ago, on June 25, 1950, but the division of the peninsula at the 38th parallel continues to influence every aspect of both North and South Korea’s national goals. Former CIA analyst and Brookings Senior Fellow Jung Pak examines recent events, from the explosion of the joint liaison office in Kaesong to the increasing prominence of Kim Jong Un’s sister, Kim Yo Jong, and what’s driving North Korea’s escalation of tensions.

