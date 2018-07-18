What the Supreme Court’s Janus decision means for unions and workers

In this episode of Intersections, Vanessa Williamson and Elizabeth Mann Levesque review the Supreme Court’s ruling on Janus v. AFSCME, which bars public sector unions from collecting “fair share” or “agency” fees from non-union members to offset collective bargaining costs. Levesque and Williamson put the Janus case in the context of “right-to-work” legislation, the decline of private sector unions, and the recent wave of teachers’ strikes to assess how the decision will affect public sector unions in the short term and future of unions’ economic and political power more broadly.

Show notes:

Direct download of this episode

With thanks to audio producer Gaston Reboredo, Chris McKenna, Brennan Hoban, and Fred Dews for additional support.

Subscribe to Intersections here or on Apple Podcasts, send feedback email to intersections@brookings.edu, and follow us and tweet us at @policypodcasts on Twitter.

Intersections is part of the Brookings Podcast Network.