What should states learn from Tuesday’s primaries for the November elections?

Like other primary elections during the COVID-19 pandemic, the June 23 primaries in New York and Kentucky saw an unprecedented increase in the number of absentee ballots requested by voters, but also didn’t provide enough polling places for voters who wanted to cast their ballots in person.

While the results of many of Tuesday’s races are still being tallied, Brookings Senior Fellow Elaine Kamarck weighs in on what states and voters need to do to be prepared for the November general elections.

Related material:

Listen to Brookings podcasts here, on Apple or on Google podcasts, send email feedback to bcp@brookings.edu, and follow us at @policypodcasts on Twitter.

Thanks to audio producer Gaston Reboredo, Chris McKenna, Fred Dews, Marie Wilken, and Camilo Ramirez for their support.

The Current is part of the Brookings Podcast Network.