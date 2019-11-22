What it means to impeach a president

Senior Fellow Elaine Kamarck helps make sense of the impeachment inquiry around President Donald Trump’s actions regarding Ukraine in the context of impeachment’s history—from its inclusion in the US Constitution, to how impeachment was used in the cases of presidents Andrew Johnson, Richard Nixon, and Bill Clinton. Kamarck also answers the question of whether Congress should even be considering impeachment when President Trump faces re-election in less than a year.

Also on the episode, Martha Ross, a fellow in the Metropolitan Policy Program, shares her new research on the low-wage workforce—including its size, how much workers earn, and who holds low-wage jobs.

Related content:

This week in impeachment

